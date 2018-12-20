Analysts Anticipate Encompass Health Corp (EHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Encompass Health reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion.

EHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

NYSE:EHC opened at $64.78 on Thursday. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

