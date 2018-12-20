Analysts Anticipate Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (IDXG) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Interpace Diagnostics Group posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 64.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in the third quarter valued at $172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in the third quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in the third quarter valued at $983,000. 16.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.89. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,962. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.19. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.78.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

