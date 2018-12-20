Analysts Anticipate Onconova Therapeutics Inc (ONTX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($0.98). Onconova Therapeutics reported earnings of ($8.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($4.98). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($2.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 965.58% and a negative net margin of 1,610.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Onconova Therapeutics from $45.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:ONTX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.36. 54,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,475. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.12. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 456.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 672,312 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,456,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 444.2% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838,235 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

