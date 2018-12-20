Analysts Anticipate RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RISE Education Cayman.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). RISE Education Cayman had a positive return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $50.58 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REDU. Zacks Investment Research raised RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

REDU opened at $7.84 on Monday. RISE Education Cayman has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.95 million, a PE ratio of 78.40 and a beta of -0.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REDU. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the second quarter worth $148,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the second quarter worth $151,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the second quarter worth $191,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the second quarter worth $599,000. 17.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

