Analysts Expect Meritor Inc (MTOR) to Post $0.61 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.65. Meritor posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 92.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 target price on shares of Meritor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a research note on Sunday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Meritor in a research note on Sunday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $16.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Meritor has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $29.54.

In other news, VP Paul Bialy sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $43,313.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 30,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $483,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,133 shares of company stock worth $5,355,182. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Meritor by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,796,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,944,000 after buying an additional 551,936 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,325,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritor by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 521,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 334,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Meritor by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after buying an additional 334,300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Meritor by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 589,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after buying an additional 271,915 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Trailer; and Aftermarket & Industrial.

