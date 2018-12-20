Analysts Expect Novanta Inc (NOVT) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $70.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Novanta an industry rank of 93 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Novanta alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOVT shares. BidaskClub lowered Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $62.21 on Thursday. Novanta has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $78.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $160.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $34,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 58.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter valued at $312,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.