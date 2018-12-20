Analysts Set E. W. Scripps (SSP) Price Target at $18.33

Shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on E. W. Scripps in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on E. W. Scripps in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered E. W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Anthony S. Granado purchased 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,627.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 693,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,316,269.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles L. Barmonde purchased 2,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,824.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 580,247 shares of company stock worth $9,846,690. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,678,000 after purchasing an additional 79,568 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 403,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 80,377 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 4,025,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,901,000 after purchasing an additional 326,712 shares in the last quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. now owns 433,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

SSP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.79. 1,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,137. E. W. Scripps has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $18.44.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.