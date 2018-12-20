Analysts Set Grafton Group plc (GFTU) Target Price at $868.33

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 868.33 ($11.35).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GFTU. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 960 ($12.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

In related news, insider Susan Murray purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 707 ($9.24) per share, for a total transaction of £10,605 ($13,857.31). Also, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 10,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.02) per share, for a total transaction of £75,230.70 ($98,302.23).

GFTU opened at GBX 642 ($8.39) on Monday. Grafton Group has a 1 year low of GBX 641.77 ($8.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 851 ($11.12).

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

