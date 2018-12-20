Analysts Set HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA) Target Price at $724.85

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 727.15 ($9.50).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Societe Generale cut HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 684 ($8.94) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.69) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, November 29th.

HSBA stock traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 650.80 ($8.50). The company had a trading volume of 12,543,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 618 ($8.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 798.60 ($10.44).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th.

In other HSBC news, insider Iain Mackay sold 71,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.81), for a total value of £482,496.38 ($630,466.98).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

