Analysts Set Omeros Co. (OMER) Price Target at $27.88

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMER shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

OMER stock opened at $12.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.93 million, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 3.90. Omeros has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Omeros by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

