Analysts Set TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Price Target at $18.35

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.35.

Several research analysts have commented on TGTX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $27.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $123,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $146,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $243,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $361,000. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGTX stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $17.35.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99,001.33% and a negative return on equity of 185.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

