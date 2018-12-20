Analysts Set The Western Union Company (WU) PT at $19.20

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

WU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded The Western Union from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th.

In other news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 18,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $339,381.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,749.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caroline Tsai sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $45,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,446.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $425,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 281,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 608.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 413,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 355,117 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 81,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,887. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 194.60% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

