Analysts Set Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) Price Target at $33.22

Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Trinity Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Vertical Group raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

NYSE:TRN opened at $20.50 on Monday. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $930.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 8,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $193,336.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 143,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $3,157,236.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 613,004 shares of company stock worth $13,444,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 176,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 27,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

