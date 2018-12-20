Analyzing Endologix (ELGX) & SI-Bone (SIBN)

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) and SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Endologix and SI-Bone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endologix 1 4 1 0 2.00 SI-Bone 0 0 4 0 3.00

Endologix presently has a consensus price target of $3.40, suggesting a potential upside of 461.98%. SI-Bone has a consensus price target of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 20.44%. Given Endologix’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Endologix is more favorable than SI-Bone.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endologix and SI-Bone’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endologix $181.16 million 0.35 -$66.40 million ($0.48) -1.26 SI-Bone $47.98 million 10.42 -$23.03 million N/A N/A

SI-Bone has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endologix.

Profitability

This table compares Endologix and SI-Bone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endologix -41.19% -89.31% -14.08% SI-Bone N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Endologix shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Endologix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SI-Bone beats Endologix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. The company also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, it offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions which allows physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. The company offers its EVAR products under Ovation, Powerlink System, IntuiTrak, AFX, VELA Proximal Endograft brand names; and EVAS products under the Nellix EVAS system brand name. It sells its products through direct sales force, network of agents, and independent distributors or agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

