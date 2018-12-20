Analyzing EVN (EVNVY) and THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (TKAMY)

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) and THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVN and THYSSENKRUPP AG/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVN $2.47 billion 1.02 $303.16 million N/A N/A THYSSENKRUPP AG/S $45.79 billion 0.24 -$718.18 million $0.41 43.52

EVN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than THYSSENKRUPP AG/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for EVN and THYSSENKRUPP AG/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVN 0 0 0 0 N/A THYSSENKRUPP AG/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

EVN pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EVN and THYSSENKRUPP AG/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVN 12.40% 7.44% 3.77% THYSSENKRUPP AG/S 0.66% 0.47% 0.05%

Volatility and Risk

EVN has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVN beats THYSSENKRUPP AG/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVN Company Profile

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, and municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Generation, Energy Trade and Supply, Network Infrastructure Austria, Energy Renewable Supply South East Europe, Environmental Services, and Strategic Investments and Other Business segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat. The company also operates regional electricity and natural gas networks, as well as cable TV and telecommunications networks. In addition, it engages in the drinking water supply, wastewater disposal, thermal waste recycling, and international project business activities. The company was founded in 1922 and is based in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria. EVN AG is a subsidiary of NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges. The company's Industrial Solutions segment offers construction services, as well as naval shipbuilding services. Its Materials Services segment distributes materials, and provides technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. The company's Steel Europe segment offers flat carbon steel products. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

