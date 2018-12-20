Analyzing Great Plains Energy (GXP) and Huaneng Power International (HNP)

Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) and Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Great Plains Energy has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Plains Energy and Huaneng Power International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Plains Energy $2.71 billion 0.00 -$106.20 million $1.74 N/A Huaneng Power International $22.56 billion 0.42 $233.81 million $0.40 62.70

Huaneng Power International has higher revenue and earnings than Great Plains Energy. Great Plains Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huaneng Power International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Great Plains Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share. Huaneng Power International pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Great Plains Energy pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huaneng Power International pays out 132.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Great Plains Energy has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Huaneng Power International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Great Plains Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Great Plains Energy and Huaneng Power International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Plains Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Huaneng Power International 0 3 1 0 2.25

Great Plains Energy presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Great Plains Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Great Plains Energy is more favorable than Huaneng Power International.

Profitability

This table compares Great Plains Energy and Huaneng Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Plains Energy -2.26% 5.52% 2.02% Huaneng Power International 0.12% 0.15% 0.04%

Summary

Great Plains Energy beats Huaneng Power International on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Plains Energy Company Profile

Great Plains Energy Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It also provides regulated steam services in St. Joseph, Missouri. The company generates electricity using coal, nuclear, natural gas, oil, wind, solar, landfill gas, and hydroelectric resources. It has approximately 6,500 megawatts of generating capacity. The company sells electricity to approximately 867,100 customers in western Missouri and eastern Kansas, including approximately 764,200 residences and 100,400 commercial firms, as well as 2,500 industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities. Great Plains Energy Incorporated was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities. The company generates power from coal, wind, gas, oil, biomass, solar, and hydro resources. It is also involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; provision of loading warehousing and conveying services; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. In addition, the company engages in the repair of power equipment; provision of water supply and transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; power supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo transportation along domestic coastal areas; port management, investment, and development activities; and port provision, and cargo loading and storage activities. Further, it is involved in the aquaculture and agriculture irrigation activities, as well as provides environment engineering, waste recycling consultancy, and industrial waste management and recycling services. Additionally, it sells raw and processed coal; and provides central heat, and plumbing and pipe installation services, as well as desalinated water. As of March 31, 2018, the company had controlled generating capacity of 104,301 megawatts and a total generating capacity of 91,783 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

