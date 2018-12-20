Analyzing Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) and Mentor Capital (MNTR)

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oaktree Strategic Income and Mentor Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Strategic Income 0 0 0 0 N/A Mentor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Oaktree Strategic Income and Mentor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income 43.37% 6.75% 3.32% Mentor Capital 0.29% 0.18% 0.15%

Dividends

Oaktree Strategic Income pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Mentor Capital does not pay a dividend. Oaktree Strategic Income pays out 92.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oaktree Strategic Income and Mentor Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income $47.67 million 4.70 $20.67 million $0.67 11.34 Mentor Capital $3.18 million 2.68 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A

Oaktree Strategic Income has higher revenue and earnings than Mentor Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mentor Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Oaktree Strategic Income has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mentor Capital has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income beats Mentor Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

About Mentor Capital

Mentor Capital, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies. The firm specializes in pre-IPO investments in Cannabis companies. In case of shelf IPO's, the firm prefers to invest in companies with sales greater than $40 million. It prefers to take significant position in its portfolio companies. The firm invests only in companies that have earnings. Mentor Capital, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Ramona, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.