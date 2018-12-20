Analyzing Tantech (TANH) & Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) and Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tantech and Renewable Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tantech N/A N/A N/A Renewable Energy Group 10.21% 34.52% 21.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tantech and Renewable Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tantech 0 0 0 0 N/A Renewable Energy Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Renewable Energy Group has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.74%. Given Renewable Energy Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Renewable Energy Group is more favorable than Tantech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tantech and Renewable Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tantech $43.08 million 1.16 $3.76 million N/A N/A Renewable Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.43 -$79.07 million ($2.04) -12.19

Tantech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Renewable Energy Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Tantech shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Renewable Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tantech has a beta of -1.86, suggesting that its share price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renewable Energy Group has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Renewable Energy Group beats Tantech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand. The company also offers Charcoal Doctor branded products, such as air purifiers and humidifiers, automotive accessories for air purification, underfloor humidity control products, pillows and mattresses, wardrobe deodorizers, mouse pads and wrist mats, refrigerator deodorants, charcoal toilet cleaner disks, liquid charcoal cleaners, shoe insoles, and decorative charcoal gifts. In addition, it provides bamboo vinegar, a liquid byproduct that is used in disinfectants, detergents, lotions, specialized soaps, toilet cleaners, and fertilizers, as well as in various agricultural applications. Further, the company develops, manufactures, and sells electric buses and specialty electric vehicles, such as electric logistics cars, brushless cleaning cars, electric cleaning cars, special emergency vehicles, and funeral cars; and solar cells, lithium-ion batteries, auto parts, and electric control systems. The company sells its products directly or indirectly through distributors for industrial energy applications; and household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning uses. It also exports its bamboo vinegar, bamboo charcoal and purification products. Tantech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities. The company also produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, and inedible animal fat, as well as soybean or canola oil; and markets, distributes, and sells biomass-based diesel and its co-products. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, California Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. Further, the company provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies; and construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. Additionally, it engages in the production of renewable chemicals, advanced biofuels, and other products; and trading of petroleum-based heating oil and diesel fuel. As of November 1, 2018, the company owned and operated 13 biomass-based diesel refineries. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

