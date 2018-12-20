Anixter International Inc. (AXE) Stake Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Anixter International were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anixter International by 33.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Anixter International during the second quarter worth $208,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Anixter International during the second quarter worth $389,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the second quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the second quarter valued at $444,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

NYSE:AXE opened at $54.51 on Thursday. Anixter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $88.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Anixter International had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anixter International Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anixter International Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

