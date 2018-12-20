Anthem Inc (ANTM) is Palo Capital Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Palo Capital Inc. lowered its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for approximately 1.6% of Palo Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Palo Capital Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $143,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,327 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,430.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.71, for a total transaction of $2,267,270.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,594.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,826 shares of company stock worth $5,815,620. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTM traded down $5.81 on Thursday, hitting $251.80. 161,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,795. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $215.52 and a twelve month high of $300.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anthem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $273.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.33.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

