Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Receives $46.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price target on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

NYSE:AIV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.55. The company had a trading volume of 28,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,798. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $3.00. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 55.25% and a net margin of 92.50%. The firm had revenue of $242.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is presently 62.04%.

In other news, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $228,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,657.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. Keltner sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $163,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,479.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 102.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 46,407 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 12,397.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 301,139 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 38.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

