Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APLS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 81,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,172.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $5,830,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 264.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 99,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 152.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,578,000 after buying an additional 1,692,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 150.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after buying an additional 559,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 42,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a current ratio of 14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.32 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 to treat geographic atrophy, wet age-related macular degeneration, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and nephrology.

