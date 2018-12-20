Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.22

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $2,007,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

