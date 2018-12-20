Appian Corp (APPN) Major Shareholder Purchases $5,280,000.00 in Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 200,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,280,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

APPN stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 1.89. Appian Corp has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $43.61.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.73 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 85.70% and a negative net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on APPN. BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 78.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,930,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,914,000 after purchasing an additional 847,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 78.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,930,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,914,000 after purchasing an additional 847,007 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at about $13,801,000. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at about $8,434,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 101.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 206,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

