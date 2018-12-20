Apple (AAPL) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $265.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price target (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $222.98.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $160.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 52-week low of $150.24 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,554,471.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $22,911,997.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,950,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,845 shares of company stock worth $47,015,677 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 428.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

