Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC) Director William Aliski Buys 6,000 Shares

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Director William Aliski acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ AGTC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.63. 23,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,816. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.03. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $7.50.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 67.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AGTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 214,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 9,001.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 213,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 99,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 494,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

