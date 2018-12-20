AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,732,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,123 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 2.76% of AptarGroup worth $186,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AptarGroup by 23.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 957,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,442,000 after acquiring an additional 182,471 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 15.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 8.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 89.9% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the second quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $95.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.97 and a 52 week high of $112.31.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $665.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.54 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.53%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $2,623,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

