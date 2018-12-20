AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,366 Shares of Public Storage (PSA)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 742,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,366 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $149,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 465.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,756 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $1,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Public Storage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Public Storage from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.58.

In related news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.14, for a total transaction of $3,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary E. Pruitt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $1,016,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $203.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $180.48 and a 12-month high of $234.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85. The business had revenue of $706.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.51 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 55.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 78.20%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At September 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,418 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 161 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

