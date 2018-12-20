AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,119,878 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,414,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,119,878 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $172,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRO. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.99.

Shares of MRO opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.42. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.63%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

