AquariusCoin (ARCO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $0.00

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, AquariusCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. AquariusCoin has a total market cap of $51,932.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AquariusCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AquariusCoin

AquariusCoin (CRYPTO:ARCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2016. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 2,063,298 coins. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AquariusCoin’s official website is aquariuscoin.com.

Buying and Selling AquariusCoin

AquariusCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AquariusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AquariusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

