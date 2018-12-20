ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR) Position Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229,080 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 80.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 18.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 61.5% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 16,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.61. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $827.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.15.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 50.73%. The company had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.85%.

ABR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.55 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/arbor-rlty-tr-i-sh-abr-position-trimmed-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.