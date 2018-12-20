Arch Capital Group (ACGL) and Maiden (MHLD) Critical Contrast

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Capital Group and Maiden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group 15.15% 10.30% 2.94% Maiden -14.78% -58.17% -5.26%

Risk and Volatility

Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maiden has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Arch Capital Group and Maiden, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group 1 4 2 0 2.14 Maiden 0 3 0 0 2.00

Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.81%. Maiden has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 313.79%. Given Maiden’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maiden is more favorable than Arch Capital Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Maiden shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Maiden shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arch Capital Group and Maiden’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group $5.63 billion 1.90 $619.27 million $1.07 24.68 Maiden $2.92 billion 0.04 -$169.89 million N/A N/A

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Maiden.

Dividends

Maiden pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. Arch Capital Group does not pay a dividend. Maiden has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats Maiden on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employers' liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workers' compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. The company's Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to mortgage originators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment provides small commercial business insurance, including workers' compensation, commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products; and specialty risk and extended warranty coverage for consumer and commercial goods, as well as custom designed coverages, such as accidental damage plans and payment protection plans related to the sale of consumer and commercial goods. This segment also offers specialty program comprising package products, general liability, commercial auto liability, excess and surplus lines programs, and other specialty commercial property and casualty insurance to small and middle market companies. In addition, the company offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

