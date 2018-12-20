Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Shares Bought by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,957,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 13.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,824,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,985,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,820,000 after purchasing an additional 683,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,136,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,913,000 after purchasing an additional 46,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 6.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,716,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,815,000 after purchasing an additional 226,420 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 1st. Argus upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other news, CFO Ray G. Young bought 2,100 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $99,435.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.67. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 55.14%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

