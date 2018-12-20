Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Shares Bought by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 211.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,805 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 63.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Ares Capital by 106.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 273,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 141,200 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 43.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 250,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 76,001 shares during the period. 39.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $100,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,823.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Kipp Deveer bought 50,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 50,400 shares of company stock worth $807,676. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.15 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 72.13%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.23%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

