argenx SE – (ARGX) Receives $136.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.71.

Several analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, September 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of argenx to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of argenx to $132.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,817. argenx has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.74 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in argenx during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

