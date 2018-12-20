Argo Group (AGII) Holdings Trimmed by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Argo Group (NASDAQ:AGII) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Argo Group were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGII. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Argo Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Argo Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 87,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Argo Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AGII opened at $58.85 on Thursday. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $60.15.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks.

