Armistice Capital, Llc Purchases 28,032 Shares of Cerecor Inc (CERC) Stock

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 28,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $93,346.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 17th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 14,938 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $48,697.88.

On Monday, December 10th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 13,815 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $46,418.40.

On Thursday, December 6th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 16,400 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $56,416.00.

On Monday, December 3rd, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 19,495 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $68,232.50.

On Friday, November 30th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 4,102 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $14,357.00.

On Monday, November 26th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $125,300.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $18,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 23,800 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $84,728.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 11,218 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $42,628.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CERC opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cerecor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $133.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.14). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 75.94% and a negative net margin of 241.29%. The business had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerecor Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 630.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 87,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

CERC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Cerecor from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Veripred, and Ulesfia for the treatment of inflammation of the skin, joints, lungs, and other organs, as well as asthma, allergies, arthritis, and head lice infestation.

