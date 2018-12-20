Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (LON:ATS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Artemis Alpha Trust stock opened at GBX 265 ($3.46) on Thursday. Artemis Alpha Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 265.25 ($3.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 323 ($4.22).

Get Artemis Alpha Trust alerts:

In other news, insider John Ayton bought 6,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £19,703.05 ($25,745.52).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/artemis-alpha-trust-plc-ats-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-2.html.

About Artemis Alpha Trust

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Alpha Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Alpha Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.