Artex Coin (ATX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Artex Coin (CURRENCY:ATX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. Artex Coin has a market cap of $7,058.00 and $0.00 worth of Artex Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Artex Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Artex Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00018900 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 96.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Artex Coin Coin Profile

Artex Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2016. Artex Coin’s total supply is 268,781,750 coins and its circulating supply is 18,781,750 coins. The official website for Artex Coin is www.atxcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Artex Coin

Artex Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artex Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artex Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artex Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

