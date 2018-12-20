ASOS (ASC) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,500 by Analysts at HSBC

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at HSBC from GBX 7,800 ($101.92) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 96.93% from the company’s previous close.

ASC has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.07) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,832.58 ($76.21).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 2,285.07 ($29.86) on Tuesday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.29 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,770 ($101.53).

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 22,808 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,448 ($71.19), for a total value of £1,242,579.84 ($1,623,650.65). Also, insider Adam Crozier purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,671 ($34.90) per share, for a total transaction of £100,162.50 ($130,880.05).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

