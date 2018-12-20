ASOS PLC/ADR (ASOMY) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was downgraded by Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of ASOS PLC/ADR stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $108.10.

ASOS PLC/ADR Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

