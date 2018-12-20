Aspen Group (ASPU) versus Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) Head to Head Analysis

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspen Group and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $22.02 million 4.35 -$7.06 million ($0.39) -13.38 Bright Scholar Education Holdngs $251.66 million 4.98 $36.15 million $0.30 32.80

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Group. Aspen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Scholar Education Holdngs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aspen Group and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 0 2 1 0 2.33

Aspen Group currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.89%. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 49.90%. Given Aspen Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than Bright Scholar Education Holdngs.

Risk and Volatility

Aspen Group has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -39.39% -32.58% -23.62% Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 14.39% 11.17% 7.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Aspen Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Aspen Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs beats Aspen Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc. provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies. As of April 30, 2018, it had 7,057 degree-seeking students enrolled. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of May 31, 2018, it had a network of 67 schools with approximately 35,275 students. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

