ASV (ASV) and Lonking (LONKF) Critical Contrast

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) and Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASV and Lonking’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASV $123.34 million 0.18 $1.70 million $0.22 10.50 Lonking $1.33 billion 0.96 $154.75 million N/A N/A

Lonking has higher revenue and earnings than ASV.

Profitability

This table compares ASV and Lonking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASV -0.15% 2.30% 1.31% Lonking N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ASV and Lonking, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASV 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lonking 0 0 0 0 N/A

ASV presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.03%. Given ASV’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ASV is more favorable than Lonking.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.6% of ASV shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of ASV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ASV has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lonking has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASV beats Lonking on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASV Company Profile

ASV Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts. ASV Holdings, Inc. offers its products primarily for use in the construction, agricultural, and forestry industries. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

Lonking Company Profile

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The companys products also include hydraulic excavators, skid steer loaders, motor graders, bulldozers, and stackers. It also develops and produces components, including gearboxes, torque converters, axles, hydraulic components, gear pipes and driver shaft, and other products; and provides loader, excavator, forklift, road machinery, warehouse, and other parts, as well as maintenance and support services. In addition, the company offers finance leasing for construction machinery. Further, it distributes wheel loaders and other machinery; and trades in construction machinery and components. Lonking Holdings Limited was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the Peoples Republic of China.

