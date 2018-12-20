athenahealth (ATHN) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of athenahealth to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Leerink Swann set a $140.00 price target on shares of athenahealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of athenahealth from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. reduced their price target on shares of athenahealth to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of athenahealth in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. athenahealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHN opened at $130.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. athenahealth has a 52-week low of $116.77 and a 52-week high of $163.94.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The health services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.98 million. athenahealth had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that athenahealth will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Haley sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $280,414.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,912.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,504 shares of company stock valued at $317,891 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in athenahealth by 1,195.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 816 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in athenahealth during the second quarter worth $150,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in athenahealth during the second quarter worth $194,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in athenahealth during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in athenahealth during the second quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

