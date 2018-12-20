Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) EVP Sells $28,950.00 in Stock

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) EVP John J. Harrington sold 15,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $28,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 660,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,321.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of -0.44. Athersys, Inc. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.09.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Athersys had a negative net margin of 108.83% and a negative return on equity of 58.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Athersys by 22.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,000,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athersys by 377.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 361,835 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Athersys in the second quarter worth about $394,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athersys by 61.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 461,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 176,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Athersys by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,707,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 134,541 shares during the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATHX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

