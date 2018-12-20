ATN International Inc (ATNI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATNI. Maxim Group began coverage on ATN International in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.02 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

In other ATN International news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $385,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,904.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 5,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $453,286.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in ATN International in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ATN International in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ATN International in the second quarter valued at about $475,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ATN International by 61.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ATN International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $74.62 on Thursday. ATN International has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $1.13. ATN International had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $121.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATN International will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy segments. The company offers wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services; wireline local telephone and data, video, and long-distance voice services; and facilities-based integrated voice and data communications, and wholesale transport services to enterprise and residential customers.

