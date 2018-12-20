Atomera (ATOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Atomera Incorporated is involved in the business of developing, commercializing and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology (TM) for semiconductor transistors. Atomera Incorporated is headquartered in Los Gatos, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atomera in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Atomera has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Atomera will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atomera stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,738 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Atomera at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the business of developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin-film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

