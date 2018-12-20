Aurubis (NDA) PT Set at €53.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NDA. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Warburg Research set a €83.50 ($97.09) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aurubis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €66.46 ($77.28).

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €43.65 ($50.76) on Monday. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €56.64 ($65.86) and a 52-week high of €86.80 ($100.93).

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

