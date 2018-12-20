Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position Trimmed by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,870 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 328.5% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $136,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Michael C. Eberhard sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 62,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $9,059,774.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,177 shares in the company, valued at $19,971,599.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,948 shares of company stock worth $25,409,660 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $130.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $107.61 and a 52-week high of $153.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 72.64%.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/automatic-data-processing-adp-position-trimmed-by-great-lakes-advisors-llc.html.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value (NAV)

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.