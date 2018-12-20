Avalara (AVLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVLR. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised shares of Avalara from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.01.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $31.60 on Monday. Avalara has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.27 million. Avalara’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 78.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 780,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after acquiring an additional 343,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 78.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after acquiring an additional 343,950 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at about $618,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

